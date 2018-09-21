Baton Rouge TCL franchise reveals nickname and logo

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge baseball franchise being added to the Texas Collegiate League next summer will be known as the Rougarou. The mythical Cajun creature won out in contest of more than a thousand entries from fans, according to team owner Uri Geva. The 30-man roster of NCAA players, an alternative to leagues in Alaska and Cape Cod, will debut May 31, 2019 and play a 56-game regular season.
Tickets for a refurbished Pete Goldsby Field will start as low as five dollars a game, with the introductory half-price 28-game general admission package for $140. Geva says the new team already has the approval of Louisiana’s Division I baseball programs, who could each send as many as four of its players to spend the summer with the Rougarou. Geva says 2019 will be the sixteenth season of the league, which began in Texas but has now added franchises in Lafayette (The Acadiana Cane Cutters) and Baton Rouge. There was originally a franchise in Alexandria that was lost when Bringhurst Park was condemned.
The renovation of BREC’s Goldsby Field, which should benefit Baton Rouge Community College’s team that also plays home games there, will include turning the first six rows into individual club seating, with a $420 season ticket price tag that includes a meal with each seat at each game. Regular general admission seating will sell for $280 (ten dollars a game) and the Rougarou will also add two party decks at field level, that will accommodate up to 100 fans and offer alcohol at an additional charge.
With 356 club seats and a 200-fan capacity for the party decks, combined with more than a thousand general admission bench seats, Geva estimates the capacity for home games will be 1,500 to 1,800 for each game. He says the team will actively recruit players from college teams throughout the state, plus Baton Rouge area high school alums who now play for colleges around the country.
After opening night, which is scheduled to include fireworks, the Rougarou will play the rest of its inaugural schedule in the summer months of June, July and August. Geva says in the event LSU advance to the College World Series in June, interested players from Paul Mainieri’s team that still have eligibility with the Tigers, would still be eligible to join the summer team after they return from Omaha.
