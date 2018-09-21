Baton Rouge TCL franchise reveals nickname and logo

Tickets for a refurbished Pete Goldsby Field will start as low as five dollars a game, with the introductory half-price 28-game general admission package for $140. Geva says the new team already has the approval of Louisiana’s Division I baseball programs, who could each send as many as four of its players to spend the summer with the Rougarou. Geva says 2019 will be the sixteenth season of the league, which began in Texas but has now added franchises in Lafayette (The Acadiana Cane Cutters) and Baton Rouge. There was originally a franchise in Alexandria that was lost when Bringhurst Park was condemned.