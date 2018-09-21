3 arrested after child found chained, naked in central Alabama home

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Three adults were arrested and charged with child abuse after a 13-year-old was found naked and chained up in a home.
According to Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger, deputies and investigators responded to an anonymous call of possible child abuse on Thursday at around 1:43 p.m., in the 2500 block of County Road 46. The caller said they had information that a child was being abused in a home by being restrained with chains.
Upon arrival, deputies found the 13-year-old naked with chains around his ankles and attached to a door, preventing normal movement. An investigation revealed he’d been restrained in such a way for a long period of time, and there were red marks around his ankles.
At this time, investigators believe punishment was the reason the child was chained.
Deputies arrested Danielle Nicole Martin, Joshua Daniel Martin and Vickie Seale Higginbotham, charging them with torture/willful abuse of a child under 18. The three suspects are related to the victim, according to the sheriff’s office.
Two other children, a 12-year-old and a 5-year-old, were removed from the home, as was the 13-year-old. They were turned over to the Department of Human Resources. Sedinger said he believes the children are homeschooled.
The suspects are being held in the Autauga Metro Jail on $15,000 bonds, each. More charges may be forthcoming.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.