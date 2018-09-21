'Armed and dangerous’ man wanted in Breaux Bridge truck stop shooting

BREAUX BRIDGE, LA (WAFB) - Police have arrested a woman and identified a man who suspected in a shooting at a truck stop in Breaux Bridge.
The Breaux Bridge Police Department say officers arrested Ashley Blackwell, 26, of Lafayette, on Thursday. police said she was present at the time of the shooting. Blackwell faces principal to attempted second-degree murder and obstruction of justice charges.
Authorities have identified Jared Ledet, 27, of Lafayette, as the shooter in the incident that happened on Sept. 1. Police consider Ledet armed and dangerous.
Police released an image of Ledet as well as one of a woman believed to have been present during the shooting. Ledet would be charged with attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentality.
If you know where Ledet is located, contact the Breaux Bridge Police Department at (337)-332-2186. Or you can contact the St. Martin Parish Crime Stoppers.
