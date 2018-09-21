APSO seeking person accused of stealing Crown Royal from gas station

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is actively seeking information on a person who reportedly walked into a gas station and stole multiple boxes of Crown Royal.
Officials with APSO say the theft happened at the LA Grove Texaco on Airline Highway on Thursday, September 20. The person walked into the gas station and allegedly stole seven to ten boxes of Crown Royal Salted Caramel flavor and two bottles of the original Crown Royal liquor.
The person then fled in a gold, 4-door sedan with moderate damage to the rear passenger door.
Anyone with information should contact APSO at 225-621-4636 or text an anonymous tip to 847411. Those with information can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 225-344-7867. To be eligible for a cash reward, those with info must call immediately.
