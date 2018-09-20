Zaxby’s locations in Baton Rouge raising money for Hurricane Florence relief

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Six Zaxby’s locations in the Baton Rouge area are hosting a fundraiser Thursday, with 10 percent of proceeds being donated to the American Red Cross.
The fundraiser is Thursday, September 20 from 5 to 8 p.m. Those unable to dine at Zaxby’s, but who would still like to donate, may do so here.
In 2017, Zaxby’s raised more than $200,000 in relief money for victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Maria, and Irma.
Baton Rouge
- 9669 Antioch Rd.
- 13770 Millerville Greens Blvd.
Denham Springs
- 34071 Hwy. 16
Gonzales
- 1908 W Hwy. 30
- 437 Airline Hwy.
Zachary
- 5900 Main St.
“Serving our communities is at the heart of Zaxby’s core values, and we jump at the chance to help our neighbors when disaster strikes. We are grateful for the opportunity to continue to offer great food while supporting the communities affected by the ongoing disaster in the Carolinas,” said Zach McLeroy, CEO and co-founder of Zaxby’s.
