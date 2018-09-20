Wife desperately seeking help finding lost wedding ring

Martina Honore’-King wants you to take a close look at her wedding ring. It's been missing for a year and she is asking for your help to find it. (Childers, Allison)
By Allison Childers | September 20, 2018 at 3:59 PM CDT - Updated September 20 at 4:02 PM

Martina Honore’-King and her husband have been together for 13 years, 11 as husband and wife.

A year ago, in September, she lost her wedding ring.

“I think about my carelessness every day,” said Honore’-King expressing her feelings of guilt.

Martina Honore’-King hopes you can help her find her lost wedding ring. She says it could be anywhere in Baton Rouge, Clinton, Zachary or even Sharon's Kitchen in Baker.
Honore’-King says she’s not sure where she was when she lost her precious diamond ring.

“I could have lost it at school. I work at Forest Heights,” she said adding that she could have lost it anywhere in Baton Rouge, Clinton or Zachary. She even says she may have lost it at Sharon’s Kitchen in Baker.

Honore’-King says her husband has been by her side for better or for worse, for sickness and for health. She says her husband worked five jobs to be able to buy her the ring.

“My wedding ring means so much to me because it symbolizes my marriage but also my husband's commitment to me,” she wrote in an email to 9News asking to help get the word out.

“Finding my ring would mean the world to me,” she said.

We’ve listed Mrs. Honore’-King’s contact information below in case you come across her ring.

