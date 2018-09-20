WANTED: Police identify second suspect in terrifying home invasion from 2016

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Police have now identified the second suspect in a violent home invasion from 2016.
Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Joshua Williams, 28, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Williams is 5-foot-5 and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Investigators said the home invasion happened on April 4, 2016 on Apartment Court Drive. Williams and Kentrell Washington, 31, are accused of forcing their way into an apartment around 7 a.m.
According to detectives, both men were armed and demanded money from the woman inside the apartment. Police said a man in the apartment was tied up and the woman was forced to take off her clothes.
Police said the woman started struggling with Washington while he was on top of her, which resulted in him pointing the gun at her head and then firing a shot into the floor. They added both men ran off after the shot was fired.
Washington was arrested days after the incident. Detectives said Williams was later identified due to the ongoing investigation and a warrant was recently issued for his arrest.
Williams is facing charges of home invasion, armed robbery, attempted first-degree murder, and attempted first-degree rape when he is caught.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to send an email anonymously from the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers website or visit its Facebook page.
You can also call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867 or text CS225 and a message to 274637.
