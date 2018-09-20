WANTED: Man accused of packages delivered to home in Garden District

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man they say stole packages delivered to a home on Park Boulevard.
Officials say the theft happened Tuesday, September 18 around 12:20 p.m. at a home in the 500 block of Park Boulevard in the Garden District neighborhood. According to officials, the victim reviewed their home surveillance footage and saw an unknown black male taking packages that had been delivered to the house.
Anyone with information should call EBRSO at 225-389-5064 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
