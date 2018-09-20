WANTED: Man accused of packages delivered to home in Garden District

WANTED: Man accused of packages delivered to home in Garden District
(Thomas, Rachael)
By Rachael Thomas | September 19, 2018 at 8:35 PM CDT - Updated September 19 at 8:35 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man they say stole packages delivered to a home on Park Boulevard.

Officials say the theft happened Tuesday, September 18 around 12:20 p.m. at a home in the 500 block of Park Boulevard in the Garden District neighborhood. According to officials, the victim reviewed their home surveillance footage and saw an unknown black male taking packages that had been delivered to the house.

EBRSO

East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Detectives are looking for a black male that stole a package from a home located in the 500 block of Park Blvd on September 18, 2018 at approximately 12:18pm. According to reports, the victim reviewed surveillance footage and discovered an unknown black male had taken packages delivered to the home located in the Garden district. Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064. Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of those responsible. Contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344- STOP or (225) 344-7867. Stills Attached. ###

Posted by East Baton Rouge Sheriffs Office on Wednesday, September 19, 2018

Anyone with information should call EBRSO at 225-389-5064 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.