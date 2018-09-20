WANTED: Man accused of packages delivered to home in Garden District

East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Detectives are looking for a black male that stole a package from a home located in the 500 block of Park Blvd on September 18, 2018 at approximately 12:18pm. According to reports, the victim reviewed surveillance footage and discovered an unknown black male had taken packages delivered to the home located in the Garden district. Anyone with information concerning this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5064. Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of those responsible. Contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344- STOP or (225) 344-7867. Stills Attached. ###