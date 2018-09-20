Two men arrested for allegedly raping co-worker at house party

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Two men have been arrested for allegedly raping one of their co-workers at a house party.
Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say on August 7, deputies were contacted in reference to a sexual assault complaint. The incident reportedly happened on August 4 at the home of one of the accused, Richard Bennett, 51.
The report states the victim attended a party with several co-workers at the house on Members Place. Most of the guests had left the party when Bennett reportedly escorted the victim into the backyard near the hot tub, where the other accused, Charles Towns, 47, was waiting.
Bennett reportedly forced the victim to perform oral sex on him while Towns restrained her and touched her inappropriately. After Bennett finished, Towns reportedly continued the assault by forcing her to perform oral sex on him as well, then allegedly performed oral sex on her without her consent.
On August 15, detectives spoke with Bennett at the home, presented him with a search warrant, and collected an oral DNA swab for evidence. They also interviewed Bennett’s wife, who says as she was walking outside, she saw her husband walk in, then saw Towns and the victim naked in the yard. Detectives then questioned Bennett, who confirms he hosted the party and invited co-workers, but says he was not aware of what happened between Towns and the victim until his wife told him. He denied having physical contact with the victim.
Bennett also reportedly told investigators that when he returned to work on August 6, the victim told him “he better not tell anybody what happened between her and Towns or she will go ballistic.”
Bennett then showed investigators text messages between him and Towns in which Towns reportedly admitted to receiving oral sex from the victim.
Investigators then spoke with Towns on August 15 at his home. He was also presented with a search warrant requesting an oral DNA swab. Towns refused to give a statement without first seeking legal counsel. Towns did reportedly say that Bennett showed up at his house on August 13, threatening him. Bennett reportedly told him to “stick to the story.” Towns also told investigators he gave the human resources department at work a statement.
Officials then spoke with a representative from the human resources department, who says they fired Towns and Bennett because the victim reported the alleged incident, which caused a hostile work environment. The victim had said she was afraid to return to work. Bennett, however, denied any type of involvement in the incident. Towns though, reportedly admitted to the human resources department that he and Bennett were both involved with the victim, but that it was consensual. Towns says he walked outside and saw the victim performing oral sex on Bennett. Towns then reportedly walked over to the two and began participating. Bennett then left Towns alone with the victim. Towns says he also told human resources that he Bennett came to his house and threatened him, and that Bennett told Towns to “be quiet and change his statement.”
The two men are charged with forcible sexual battery and forcible second degree rape.
*Note: We have requested the mugshot for Richard Bennett, but have not yet received it from law enforcement.
