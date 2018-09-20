Two men arrested for allegedly raping co-worker at house party

Officials then spoke with a representative from the human resources department, who says they fired Towns and Bennett because the victim reported the alleged incident, which caused a hostile work environment. The victim had said she was afraid to return to work. Bennett, however, denied any type of involvement in the incident. Towns though, reportedly admitted to the human resources department that he and Bennett were both involved with the victim, but that it was consensual. Towns says he walked outside and saw the victim performing oral sex on Bennett. Towns then reportedly walked over to the two and began participating. Bennett then left Towns alone with the victim. Towns says he also told human resources that he Bennett came to his house and threatened him, and that Bennett told Towns to “be quiet and change his statement.”