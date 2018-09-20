Suspected drunk driver faces charges after crash involving police vehicle

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A woman is facing charges because investigators believe she was intoxicated at the time of a crash involving a marked police unit Wednesday night.
The Baton Rouge Police Department reported Tia Jones, 39, of Denham Springs, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison after being released from the hospital.
Investigators said an officer was also taken to the hospital. They added the officer’s injuries were not considered life-threatening.
According to police, the wreck happened on Government Street near South Foster Drive around 9:00 p.m.
BRPD reported Jones was trying to make a left turn from Government Street into a parking lot and turned right into the path of the police SUV.
Jones is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, careless operation, and vehicular negligent injuring.
