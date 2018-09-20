Student pilot hops airport fence, boards American Airlines jet

MELBOURNE, FL (WESH/CNN) - Authorities are investigating a security breach at Orlando-Melbourne International Airport.
Airport officials said a student pilot breached security early Thursday morning by jumping a fence.
An employee saw him board a commercial jet that was undergoing maintenance and they alerted police.
It's not clear what he was trying to do but police quickly took him into custody.
An airport spokeswoman said the man is 22 years old and from Trinidad and Tobago.
Authorities used a robot to search his car. His car was later towed.
The airport was on lockdown for about five hours but it is now reopened.
