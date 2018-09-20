Sportsline Player of the Week: Ascension Catholic RB Jai Williams

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Week 3 Sportsline Player of the Week award took us to Donaldsonville and the Ascension Catholic Bulldogs.
Junior running back Jai Williams was leaned on early and often, which resulted in record-setting numbers.
Williams rushed for a school record 406 yards and four touchdowns in a 56-26 win over KIPP Renaissance. For good measure, Williams caught a pass for a touchdown as well.
Head coach Drey Trosclair and the bulldogs were in the Superdome last year. And, with players like Williams, they plan to be back.
“He’s a tremendous kid, man,” said Trosclair. “He’s a ‘yes sir, no sir’ kid. He works his tail off in the weight room, he’s working really hard in the classroom, and we’re lucky to have him a part of our football program 'cause he’s a really good player and a really good person.”
“I just tried to put points on the board to help out my team,” Williams added. “My linemen ... they helped. They came in big during the game to get me as the player of the week and this is a very motivational award to keep me pushing, to keep me humble.”
Congratulations again to Jai Williams, the WAFB Sportsline Player of the Week.
