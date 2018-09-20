SEC: Week 4 television and kickoff times

By Kirk Michelet | September 20, 2018 at 12:29 PM CDT - Updated September 20 at 12:29 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It is already week four of the 2018 season and time to start planning Saturday’s television schedule.

LSU will step out of conference play to face an undefeated and dangerous Louisiana Tech team in Tiger Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPNU.

The CBS SEC Game of the Week: Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M travel to Tuscaloosa, AL to face Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide.

SATURDAY’S SEC SCHEDULE

Kent State (1-2) at Ole Miss (2-1, 0-1 SEC) Oxford, MS • Vaught-Hemingway Stadium at 11 a.m. • SEC Network

Georgia (3-0, 1-0 SEC) at Missouri (3-0, 0-0 SEC) Columbia, MO • Memorial Stadium - Faurot Field at 11 a.m. • ESPN

Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0 SEC) at Alabama (3-0, 1-0 SEC) Tuscaloosa, AL. • Bryant-Denny Stadium at 2:30 p.m. • CBS

South Carolina (1-1, 0-1 SEC) at Vanderbilt (2-1, 0-0 SEC) Nashville, TN. • Vanderbilt Stadium at 2 p.m. • SEC Network

Louisiana Tech (2-0) at LSU (3-0, 1-0 SEC) Baton Rouge, LA • Tiger Stadium at 6 p.m. • ESPNU

Mississippi State (3-0, 0-0 SEC) at Kentucky (3-0, 1-0 SEC) Lexington, KY • Kroger Field at 6 p.m. ET • ESPN2

Florida (2-1, 0-1 SEC) at Tennessee (2-1, 0-0 SEC) Knoxville, TN • Neyland Stadium at 6 p.m. • ESPN

Arkansas (1-2, 0-0 SEC) at Auburn (2-1, 0-1 SEC) Auburn, AL • Jordan-Hare Stadium at 6:30 p.m. • SEC Network

