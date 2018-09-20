MISSING: Teen runs away from home in Hammond

HAMMOND, LA (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently asking for the public’s help finding a runaway teenager.
Officials say Aniyah Capers, 14, of Hammond, was last seen on September 9 before going to her room to go to bed. Around 2 a.m. that morning, it was discovered Capers was not in her room.
It should be noted Capers has run away in the middle of the night before and was previously found in Baton Rouge.
Anyone with information should call TPSO at 985-345-6150.
