Millions of dollars in renovations approved for LSU

“Addressing the deferred maintenance at our state universities is necessary in order to create better learning environments for our students and teachers, and I am committed to doing everything possible to address the backlog of work that needs to be done. Only about one-third of the Huey P. Long Field House is usable right now, but the funds that were approved today will certainly help it become a premier facility for training our future teachers and social workers,” said Governor John Bel Edwards.