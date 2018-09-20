Millions of dollars in renovations approved for LSU

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The State Bond Commission has approved several renovation projects as LSU, including the Huey P. Long Field House and the Stephenson Pet Clinic.
The Field House, which serves as the headquarters for the School of Social Work and the School of Kinesiology, has been approved for $1.8 million in architectural and planning services.
“Addressing the deferred maintenance at our state universities is necessary in order to create better learning environments for our students and teachers, and I am committed to doing everything possible to address the backlog of work that needs to be done. Only about one-third of the Huey P. Long Field House is usable right now, but the funds that were approved today will certainly help it become a premier facility for training our future teachers and social workers,” said Governor John Bel Edwards.
“The College of Human Sciences & Education is excited beyond measure and appreciative for the state administration and legislature approving this allocation toward helping us realize our vision for the Huey P. Long Field House. A renovated Field House mean that our world-class researchers and students would have the classrooms, labs, and the support that they need to advance critical research addressing healthcare disparities and ultimately improving the wellness and well-being of our broad constituent base,” said College of Human Sciences & Education Interim Dean Roland Mitchell.
The commission has also approved the state’s match for the Stephenson Pet Clinic. Beginning with a donation from Emmet and Toni Stephenson, the School of Veterinary Medicine raised $5 million for the project, and the state agreed to match it. The project will expand training opportunities for vet students and make for better care for animals.
“The new veterinary clinic is one of the largest projects since the school’s founding, and will greatly enhance our outpatient services in primary care, ophthalmology, dermatology, dentistry, and integrative and rehabilitative medicine,” said School of Veterinary Medicine Dean Joel Baines.
Around $3.4 million in deferred maintenance funds were also approved for the school. That money will be distributed among LSU campuses to mitigate the $622 million deferred maintenance backlog.
The commission also approved the Interim Hospital Repurposing at the LSU Health Sciences Center New Orleans. Additionally, the LSU Health Sciences Center Shreveport was approved for a major HVAC replacement and a student facility.
