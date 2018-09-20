‘I will shoot you in the face,’ woman allegedly threatens to kill ‘everyone’ at business

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A woman allegedly threatened to kill “everyone” at a business, sending those inside running to find a safe place, according to reports.
According to court documents, Jessica Winslow, 23, of Alexandria, got very upset at a Baton Rouge business located in a shopping center on Bluebonnet Boulevard after finding out how much money she would have to pay for services. The affidavit did not indicate what type of business or the services rendered.
The incident happened on June 29.
The report stated Winslow started screaming and cursing at one worker. It added she paid for the services but then refused to leave the business, even after being asked several times to do so.
“B!#@$, I will shoot you in the face,” the report stated Winslow told the worker.
According to the affidavit, Winslow announced she was going to her car “to get her gun so that she could shoot up the business and everyone inside.”
The document stated once Winslow popped the trunk to her car, all of the customers inside the business ran out and the workers went lock themselves in a back office before calling police.
Winslow was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Wednesday on charges of terrorizing and simple assault. Her bond is set at $14,000.
The affidavit noted Winslow pleaded guilty after being charged with communicating of false information/bombing school in 2013.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.