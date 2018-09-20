HAND IT ON: Saving animals during disasters

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Jeannie Mintz created the non-profit group, Saving Animals During Disasters, after Hurricane Katrina hit the Gulf Coast. Now, she and her group is helping to rescue animals who were left stranded as a result of Hurricane Florence in the Carolinas.
Mintz has a 50-foot trailer equipped with supplies to move and house animals.
The WAFB Hand It On Team donated $300 to that group this week.
If you would like to donate as well, click here.
