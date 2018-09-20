FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Say goodbye to mid to upper 90s

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Maybe the best weather news of the day is that we finally get to say goodbye to those mid and upper 90s.
Temperatures will remain above normal for the next several days, but highs will be closer than 90° rather than 95°. A big part of that drop in the daytime highs is tied to the increase in rain chances for Friday, the weekend, and into next week too.
Sunrise temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s for Friday morning with patchy fog, but it should be a mainly dry start to the day. By contrast, the First Alert Forecast has rain chances running at 50 percent for Friday afternoon with highs topping out in the low 90s before the rains arrive. Set rain chances at 50 percent for Saturday and 40 percent for Sunday. Although summer officially ends Saturday, it will still feel like summer through the weekend, with highs on Saturday and Sunday around 90° to the lower 90s for most of WAFB neighborhoods.
LSU Tiger tailgaters, take note: you’ll be dancing around rain drops Saturday afternoon and be ready for some rumbles of thunder as well. But with some luck, the rains should be tapering off as we head into the first quarter in Death Valley. On the other hand, we may be closely watching radar and lightning detection during the first half.
Rain chances increase a bit as we head into next week, running from 50 to 60 percent from Monday through Thursday. Yet there is a silver lining in the forecast: we think the long-promised first Fall front will be arriving during the latter half of next week. The WAFB Storm Team has highs in the upper 80s for Monday and Tuesday, but then starts backing the afternoon highs down by 1° or 2° each day as we head towards the latter half of the workweek. Confidence is only fair at this time, but we think a weak cool front could slip into the Lower Mississippi Valley sometime on Thursday or Friday. While the forecast for the following weekend (September 29 and 30) is not entirely dry, the WAFB region could be looking at highs in the low to mid 80s based on our current extended guidance.
In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is highlighting four areas in the open Atlantic, but all are listed with lower end development chances over the next five days. Of greatest interest is Invest 97L, currently about 700 to 750 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles. While the NHC lists it with just a 20 percent chance of tropical cyclone development over the next five days, we may be watching 97L for some time to come given its current location and expected path of travel.
