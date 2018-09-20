FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Say goodbye to mid to upper 90s

Rain chances increase a bit as we head into next week, running from 50 to 60 percent from Monday through Thursday. Yet there is a silver lining in the forecast: we think the long-promised first Fall front will be arriving during the latter half of next week. The WAFB Storm Team has highs in the upper 80s for Monday and Tuesday, but then starts backing the afternoon highs down by 1° or 2° each day as we head towards the latter half of the workweek. Confidence is only fair at this time, but we think a weak cool front could slip into the Lower Mississippi Valley sometime on Thursday or Friday. While the forecast for the following weekend (September 29 and 30) is not entirely dry, the WAFB region could be looking at highs in the low to mid 80s based on our current extended guidance.