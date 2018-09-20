FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot and steamy ... again

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Our unusually hot September weather will continue Thursday. We tied another record high Wednesday when the temperature soared to 97. It had not been that hot on September 19 since 1904.
The record high for September 20 is 98, which was set in 2005. Our forecast high Thursday is 95 or 96. Couple that with partly cloudy skies and only a 20 percent to 30 percent coverage of rain and it’s setting up to be another hot/steamy late summer day.
Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies, with little if no activity on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar and a low in the mid-70s. Friday, the coverage of rain will increases to 40 percent to 50 percent, mainly during the afternoon hours. As a result, our daytime high will likely “only” reach the lower 90s.
