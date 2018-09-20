Family of Carroll Breeden honors his memory one year later

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Floating lanterns lit up the night sky over Pride Wednesday night. Family and friends of Carroll Breeden gathered at his grave on the one-year anniversary of his murder. It’s a milestone they described as surreal.
“It’s just heartbreaking to have to get together in situations like this,” daughter Marcie Breeden Flotte said. “You have to see his friends, and you try to make the most of it, but he should be here. He should be here.”
It was the evening of September 19, 2017 when the father of six was out working in his yard on Pride Port Hudson Road. Investigators say shots fired from a passing car ended his life in a matter of minutes.
“He wasn’t old, he wasn’t sick. He had many years left of his life,” Flotte said.
Breeden served his community as a BREC commissioner, but his children said family was the most important thing to Carroll. Now they struggle to explain to his grandkids what happened to their PeePaw.
“I find myself kind of having the thoughts and the conversations as if he was right there with me,” son Buzz Breeden said. “Just the guidance of helping me raise my kids, just the same advice that he would have gave me if he was here.”
Adding to the family’s pain now are regular trips to the courthouse. Ryan Sharpe is the man police say was driving that car one year ago. He's charged with Breeden's murder, along with two other murders and one attempted murder. All four shootings happened in a 25-mile radius in a three-month span.
Concerns about Sharpe’s mental state are now delaying separate trials in Baton Rouge and Clinton.
“It's just frustrating, but we're going to fight the battle, and if it takes another five or ten years, we're not backing down,” Flotte said.
But on this night, their minds were only on one man. Their family has grown even closer since Carroll’s death, as has their relationships with other Pride residents.
“As far as the community, it’s been amazing. They’ve had some local church organizations come over here and help mom do some yard work,” Buzz said.
As their tributes float up to the heavens, the Breeden family can’t help but feel out of place in the cemetery. Whether it’s one year later or ten, it will never be easy.
