Elderly man accused of sexually assaulting child

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - An elderly man is facing charges after allegations he sexually assaulted a young girl.
Court documents state Byron Beverly, 69, of Gonzales, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Wednesday.
According to the arrest warrant, Beverly inappropriately touched a 5-year-old girl and forced her to perform oral sex on him.
Beverly is charged with first-degree rape and sexual battery.
According to jail records, Beverly was released Wednesday after posting a $125,000 bond.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.