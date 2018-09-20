Elayn Hunt inmate captured 16 minutes after escaping

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - An inmate at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center has been recaptured after a brief escape Wednesday.
Officials with the Department of Corrections (DOC) say the prison’s chase team was able to catch Jose Castro, 56, within 16 minutes of him escaping.
Castro is said to have broke out of an enclosed exercise pen and scaled a perimeter fence around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 19. Castro then escaped through a nearby sally port gate as a vehicle was entering the prison. Guards nearby fired several shots at Castro as he fled, none of which hit him. The chase team quickly arrived and, with the help of K-9s, quickly apprehended Castro.
Castro is serving a 33-year sentence out of Jefferson Parish for armed robbery. He’s also serving time for aggravated escape out of Washington Parish. Castro has now been booked with a simple escape charge for the morning’s incident.
