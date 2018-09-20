Denham Springs man arrested on child porn, drug charges

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Investigators with the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit have arrested a Denham Springs man on child pornography charges.
The arrest was made September 19 after investigators learned Jessie Sibley, 28, was reportedly in possession of child pornography.
The morning of the arrest, investigators with the SVU assisted the FBI in executing a search warrant at a home in Denham Springs. During the search, investigators reportedly found child porn images and videos on a phone belonging to Sibley.
Sibley is charged with possession of pornography involving juveniles (11 counts) and distribution of pornography involving juveniles. He was also charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sibley was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail.
Anyone who suspects activity involving child porn, sex trafficking, or any such crimes should report it online here.
