Big Easy Buffalo-Style Shrimp

Big Easy Buffalo-Style Shrimp
(Thomas, Rachael)
By Chef John Folse | September 20, 2018 at 3:01 PM CDT - Updated September 20 at 3:01 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Yields: 6 servings

Comment:

We’ve all heard of Buffalo wings, that spicy fried chicken dish that originated in Buffalo, New York. Well, here in Bayou Country, we’ve taken Buffalo-style to a whole new level by introducing jumbo shrimp into the hot sauce recipe. Don’t be bashful—give it a try!

Ingredients:

36 jumbo shrimp, head-on

1 pound butter

4 cloves garlic, peeled and sliced

¼ cup Worcestershire sauce

1 cup Louisiaaynna hot sauce

4 tsps red pepper flakes

¼ cup sliced green onions

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

Method:

In a large, heavy-bottomed skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add sliced garlic and sauté 1–2 minutes. Stir in Worcestershire, hot sauce, and red pepper flakes and simmer 7–10 minutes. Add shrimp and green onions. Cook 5 minutes or until shrimp are pink and curled. Season to taste with salt, black pepper, and granulated garlic. Serve hot with warm French bread.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.