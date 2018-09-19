11-year-old Southern University prodigy starts non-profit

Precciely, of Elijah J.D. Precciely Enterprises, Inc., was at Southern’s semi-annual career fair recruiting people for his non-profit, which focuses on education and community involvement. He also happens to be the youngest recipient of SU’s Scholars Award and has been accepted into the Honor’s College, where he will major in physics and mechanical engineering. He’s also an author, a traveling motivational speaker, and radio talk show host.