11-year-old Southern University prodigy starts non-profit

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Job hunters at Southern University’s career fair got some inspiration Wednesday in the form of an 11-year-old business owner.
“I will be empowering them and telling them they can do it and they will be able to work for my company and we will help the community and change the world,” said Elijah Precciely.
Precciely, of Elijah J.D. Precciely Enterprises, Inc., was at Southern’s semi-annual career fair recruiting people for his non-profit, which focuses on education and community involvement. He also happens to be the youngest recipient of SU’s Scholars Award and has been accepted into the Honor’s College, where he will major in physics and mechanical engineering. He’s also an author, a traveling motivational speaker, and radio talk show host.
