Woman’s body found along highway in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA (WAFB) - An investigation has been launched after a woman’s body was found along a highway early Wednesday morning.
Louisiana State Police confirmed troopers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a woman’s body on LA 447 in Livingston Parish.
Officials were not specific about where along the highway the body was found.
The victim’s name has not been released.
No other details are available.
