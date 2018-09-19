Wife of SC truck driver caught in Florence aftermath in road collapse thankful husband survived

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (WIS/RNN) - A South Carolina woman who says she is the wife of the man whose tractor-trailer was seen in several images depicting the aftermath of Hurricane Florence has taken to Facebook to share the relief that her husband is OK.
Ellen Blackmon Beckham posted Tuesday that she hadn't spoken publicly about the accident in Chesterfield County, SC on Sept. 17, but felt compelled to share her husband's experience.
She wrote, in part:
The cab of his truck was filling with water and it was running all the way up to the very top of the truck. There was still asphalt between the truck and trailer at the time.
He was trying to figure out a way to get out of the truck safely but with water steadily coming into the cab his options were limited. He at that time said God, I've done all I can do. It is in your hands now.
A few seconds later, the asphalt between the truck and trailer collapsed creating a sink hole that diverted the water and essentially saved Larry's life.
All I can say to this is MY ALMIGHTY GOD WAS IN CONTROL THE WHOLE ENTIRE TIME.
More than 30 people have been killed in the Carolinas and Virginia once Florence made landfall on Sept. 14. In addition, a number of roadways between North and South Carolina have been closed due to rising flood waters from nearby rivers, and flooding will continue to be an issue as the week continues.
