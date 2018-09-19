Teen arrested for reportedly forging checks stolen from his grandma

EBRSO deputies say on July 17, they responded to the Capital One Bank on Jones Creek Road for suspected fraud. The bank teller told police Primeaux came in to cash a check that belonged to his grandma and provided two IDs. The teller went on to say after multiple checks from the grandma were cashed, the account was flagged to contact the victim. The teller called the victim, who says she did not write any checks to Primeaux, nor did he have the authority to sign her name.