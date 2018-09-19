Teen arrested for reportedly forging checks stolen from his grandma

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A 19-year-old male has been arrested for allegedly stealing checks from his grandmother, writing them out to himself, forging her signature, and cashing them.
Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say Ryan Primeaux, 19, of Baton Rouge, is charged with bank fraud (5 counts), theft, and forgery (5 counts).
EBRSO deputies say on July 17, they responded to the Capital One Bank on Jones Creek Road for suspected fraud. The bank teller told police Primeaux came in to cash a check that belonged to his grandma and provided two IDs. The teller went on to say after multiple checks from the grandma were cashed, the account was flagged to contact the victim. The teller called the victim, who says she did not write any checks to Primeaux, nor did he have the authority to sign her name.
The victim also said the signed name on the bottom of the checks was not hers and looked like her grandson’s handwriting. After the victim was alerted to the fraudulent activity, Primeaux reportedly begged her to not file a report, saying he would pay her back.
The victim further stated Primeaux lives with her on Monitor Avenue and that she did not notice the checks were missing until the bank called her. Deputies went to the home and discovered Primeaux had run out of the back door when deputies pulled up to the house.
The following dates and amounts were noted when Primeaux allegedly forged checks at the Capital One Bank (all checks were successfully cashed except the final one):
- June 27 - $50
- June 29 - $75
- July 2 - $100
- July 16 - $75
- July 17 - $100
