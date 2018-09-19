Suspended LSU wide receiver Drake Davis appears in court for status hearing

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Suspended LSU wide receiver is scheduled to be in court Wednesday morning for a status hearing in his battery allegations case.
Davis is charged with two counts of battery of a dating partner and two counts of violating a protective order.
Judge Richard D. Anderson is presiding over the case.
Davis was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Sunday on battery charges. This was several weeks after he was arrested for allegedly beating his ex-girlfriend.
During his bond hearing Monday, the judge agreed to hold Davis in jail without bond until further notice. This was Davis’ second arrest since his August 17 arrest involving his ex-girlfriend getting beaten.
According to the latest arrest report, Davis allegedly attacked the victim on Aug. 26 and Sept. 15.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.