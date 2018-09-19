BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The 9News This Morning crew gets the public up with the sun daily, but if you literally want to wake up with the sun, maybe you should head over to the LSU lakes.
BREC is hosting a sunrise paddleboarding event Wednesday morning. It is BREC Outdoor Adventure’s SUP with the Sun event. SUP stands for Stand Up Paddleboarding.
Organizers typically host this event in the evenings during the sunset, but this fall, they have introduced sunrise paddling, too. It’s a beautiful view of the city as you paddleboard the LSU lakes and watch the sun rise.
You can rent a paddleboard or bring your own. It costs $10 to $12 per person.
The event will also be held October 17 and November 13. It’s happening between 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.
Whether you’re a novice or a pro, BREC has a paddle program for you. Paddlers must be comfortable in water with a current as well as maneuvering around obstacles.
