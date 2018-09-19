Rate of women murdered by men in La. increases for 5th straight year

The report, entitled, When Men Murder Women: An Analysis of Homicide Data, tracks female victims killed by men in single victim/single offender incidents and ranks all the states in the country from highest to lowest. This year’s report, which analyzes data from 2016, ranks Louisiana in the #2 position, up from #3 in 2017. The report also shows Louisiana’s rate of women killed by men has been going up steadily for the last five years.