Ochsner Baton Rouge now an approved milk depot

Ochsner says there’s great need for human donor breast milk in neonatal units in hospitals across the nation. A milk bank provides a place for lactating women to donate milk. Women who are actively breastfeeding are eligible to be screened for free to become an approved donor. The milk is then kept frozen and shipped to MMBL to pasteurization. The milk is specifically processed to meet the needs of fragile and sick babies. Banks such as MMBL ensure donated milk is safe for infants who need it.