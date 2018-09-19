Ochsner Baton Rouge now an approved milk depot

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Ochsner Medical Center Baton Rouge is now an approved milk depot for Mothers' Milk Bank of Louisiana (MMBL) at Ochsner Baptist.
Mothers' Milk Bank of Louisiana received accreditation by the Human Milk Banking Association of North America (HMBNA) in March, which makes Louisiana the 22nd state in the country to open a HMBANA-approved milk bank.
Ochsner says there’s great need for human donor breast milk in neonatal units in hospitals across the nation. A milk bank provides a place for lactating women to donate milk. Women who are actively breastfeeding are eligible to be screened for free to become an approved donor. The milk is then kept frozen and shipped to MMBL to pasteurization. The milk is specifically processed to meet the needs of fragile and sick babies. Banks such as MMBL ensure donated milk is safe for infants who need it.
“Breast milk is a beautiful gift that mothers can provide to infants in need. The milk bank is a way to streamline the process and ensure the exchange is safe,” said Danielle Garguiolo, a lactation nurse.
Mothers interested in donating their milk are screened, then assigned a donor number. Once screening is complete, milk can be dropped off at Ochsner Medical Center Baton Rouge seven days per week. Donors should bring their milk to the fourth floor registration window of Labor & Delivery between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily. After hours drop-offs can be scheduled by calling 225-755-4448.
For more info, call the Lactation Department at 225-755-4448. To learn more about MMBL, call 504-703-6455 or click here. To schedule an appointment at Ochsner, call 225-761-5200 or click here.
