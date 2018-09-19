Man accused of raping woman, holding her against her will

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A man suspected of raping and kidnapping a woman over the summer is now behind bars.
According to court documents, Darrell Thomas, 41, of Baton Rouge, was arrested Tuesday.
The probable cause report stated a woman was raped and held against her will on July 5.
According to the PC, the victim told investigators she was beaten and sexually assaulted several times at an abandoned home.
Thomas was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of first-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping, and false imprisonment.
His bond is set at $255,000.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.