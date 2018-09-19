La. contract with Ochsner, LSU seeks to take over safety net hospitals

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - New details were released Tuesday on Louisiana’s massive contract proposal with Ochsner and LSU to take over the safety net hospitals in Shreveport and Monroe.
The Joint Legislative Committee of the Budget (JLCB) got an opportunity to ask questions about the contract that would oust BRF, the private company that has operated as the University Health System since the state privatized the hospitals in 2013. Governor John Bel Edwards and LSU President F. King Alexander say BRF breached its contract and relied too heavily on state funding. Under the new contract, Ochsner and LSU would operate the hospitals in a joint agreement. Shreveport senator, Greg Tarver, says he thinks the new contract could be an instant improvement.
“BRF, I just can’t say how horrible they are, and I’ve said it many times. It’s a nightmare. And the people up there got second rate service, and I know that you’ll give better service than that," said ??.
BRF contends the state is prioritizing the medical schools over the patients and has underfunded daily operations. The JLCB could vote to approve the contract during its next meeting.
