La. contract with Ochsner, LSU seeks to take over safety net hospitals

The Joint Legislative Committee of the Budget (JLCB) got an opportunity to ask questions about the contract that would oust BRF, the private company that has operated as the University Health System since the state privatized the hospitals in 2013. Governor John Bel Edwards and LSU President F. King Alexander say BRF breached its contract and relied too heavily on state funding. Under the new contract, Ochsner and LSU would operate the hospitals in a joint agreement. Shreveport senator, Greg Tarver, says he thinks the new contract could be an instant improvement.