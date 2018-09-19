Grand jury indicts 2 of 8 people arrested after dismembered body found in rural area

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Two of the eight people arrested after a dismembered body was found in rural Louisiana have been formally charged by the courts.
The 21st Judicial District Court reported Duane Bissell, 27, of Amite, and Martin Morgan, 31, of Zachary, have been indicted by a Livingston Parish grand jury with one count each of second-degree murder in connection with the murder of Michael Neufeld, 26, of Donaldsonville.
Neufeld was reported missing on July 9 and his dismembered body was found in a wooded area of Livingston Parish on July 24.
The other people arrested in connection with the case are:
- Robert Taylor, 46, of Denham Springs - charged with accessory to second-degree murder. Taylor was also charged with possession of marijuana (first offense), possession of schedule IV CDS, possession of schedule III CDS, illegal carrying of weapons, obstruction of justice, unlawful disposal of remains, and three traffic violations
- William Byars, 37, of Denham Springs - charged with accessory to second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, illegal carrying of weapons, possession of marijuana under 14 grams, possession of schedule IV CDS, and possession of schedule III CDS
- Cheyenne Smith, 18, of Zachary - charged with accessory to second-degree murder and obstruction of justice
- Nancy Logarbo, 26, of Gonzales - charged with accessory to second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, theft of a motor vehicle, and monetary instrument abuse
- Tony Kile, Jr., 27, of Denham Springs - charged with accessory to second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and theft of a motor vehicle
- Ashton Hanchey, 28, of Zachary - charges unclear
Court officials said Bissell and Martin will appear in court on Sept. 26, 2018 for arraignment.
