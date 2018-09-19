Grand jury indicts man accused of stabbing woman to death

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - The man arrested in connection with a tragic domestic violence attack that left one woman dead and sent another to the hospital has been formally charged in the incident.
A Livingston Parish grand jury indicted Christopher Glenn, 33, of Denham Springs, for one count of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Tosha Smith, 44, also of Denham Springs.
Court officials said he is expected to be arraigned in the upcoming weeks.
Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Dodger Drive in Denham Springs around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, June 5.
According to Sheriff Jason Ard, the investigation shows Glenn allegedly stabbed Smith several times with a knife and then attacked another woman “with his hands.”
He added the second victim survived and was taken to the hospital.
Ard said there were multiple children in the home during the attacks.
Glenn remains jailed on a $150,000 bond.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.