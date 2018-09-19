Former LSU WR Drake Davis charged with porn involving juveniles

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Two counts of pornography involving juveniles have been added to the list of charges against former LSU wide receiver Drake Davis.
Davis is currently being held in jail without bond. Arrest documents allege Davis received two text messages that investigators considered pornography involving children and Davis did not delete those texts.
On Aug. 17, 2018, Davis was arrested by LSU Police and accused of second-degree battery of a female. During that investigation, officers seized Davis' cell phone as allowed by a search warrant. That phone was sent to the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.
A search of his phone found two separate texts that were considered child pornography, the warrant says.
One text, containing a nine second video, was sent to Davis on May 22, 2017 and showed it was "read" by Davis the following day, the warrant says.
“This video consists of an African-American juvenile, possibly under the age of 10 years old, masturbating in a bathtub,” read the arrest report. “Mr. Davis never deleted this video from his text message history.”
Another text, containing a six second video, was sent to Davis on April 11, 2017 and also showed "read" by Davis, the warrant says.
“This video shows a Caucasian male juvenile possibly around the age of five years old or younger. In the video the individual has his penis exposed and is hitting it with the blades of a desk fan,” the warrant says.
- Suspended LSU wide receiver Drake Davis appears in court for status hearing
- Suspended LSU WR Drake Davis in jail with no bond after new battery accusations
- Judge orders suspended LSU WR Drake Davis to have curfew, must follow other rules
- Ex-girlfriend of LSU’s Drake Davis changes statement regarding domestic violence incident
Davis has been arrested twice before in the past two months on allegations that he physically assaulted a female.
LSU spokesman Ernie Ballard said Wednesday, Davis is “suspended indefinitely from the team.”
“We are aware of the statement made by his attorney that he plans to withdraw but we have not received that paperwork yet,” Ballard said.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.