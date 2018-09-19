FIRST ALERT MORNING WEATHER: Hot, Muggy

By Diane Deaton | September 19, 2018

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - We tied a 90-year-old record high Tuesday when the temperature soared to 98.

Again Wednesday, it will be a hot, muggy late summer afternoon with only a slight chance for isolated showers/storms popping up on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar and a high of 95/96. By the way, the record high for September 19 is 97, which was set in 1904.

Overnight, it will be mostly clear and steamy, with a low in the mid 70s. Thursday, it will be partly cloudy, with a 30 percent coverage of rain/storms and another “above normal” September high temperature. It will top out at 93.

