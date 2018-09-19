FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps continue to be unexpectedly high for this time of year

The WAFB Storm Team storm forecast gets wetter for Friday, the weekend, and into next week. Scattered, mainly afternoon showers and t-storms will be the rule with rain chances running at 40 to 50 percent from Friday through the middle of next week. Given their higher rain chances and associated cloud cover, the good news here is we should be able to say goodbye to the mid 90s. Plan for highs in the upper 80s to low 90s for Friday and the weekend, with daytime high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for the better part of next week.