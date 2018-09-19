FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps continue to be unexpectedly high for this time of year

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Extreme heat was back once again Wednesday afternoon, with temperatures returning to the mid 90s for the sixth consecutive day at Baton Rouge’s Metro Airport. Records indicate the last time we had a six-day run of high temperatures at or above 95° so late in September was back in 1933!
In fact, these mid to upper 90s are so unusual for this time of year that all of our computer forecast models have come up short on their respective high temperatures each day this week.
Be ready for another round of patchy fog for the Thursday morning commute. Sunrise temperatures for metro Baton Rouge will be in the low to mid 70s, with afternoon highs on Thursday climbing into the low to mid 90s. Yes, portions of metro BR could see a seventh consecutive day at 95° or more. And as we saw on Wednesday, Thursday afternoon rains will be limited with the First Alert Forecast posting rain chances at just 20 to 30 percent for the day.
The WAFB Storm Team storm forecast gets wetter for Friday, the weekend, and into next week. Scattered, mainly afternoon showers and t-storms will be the rule with rain chances running at 40 to 50 percent from Friday through the middle of next week. Given their higher rain chances and associated cloud cover, the good news here is we should be able to say goodbye to the mid 90s. Plan for highs in the upper 80s to low 90s for Friday and the weekend, with daytime high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for the better part of next week.
Unfortunately, we still do not see any signs of that first fall front any time soon, but temperatures should drop to something closer to normal (mid to upper 80s) by the middle to end of next week.
In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) is highlighting two areas in the open Atlantic, but both are posted with development chances at 20 percent or less through the next five days. All in all, it looks like we’ve come into a quiet spell across the Atlantic Basin, at least for the time being.
