Financial Literacy and You tour stops at Southern University

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Hundreds of teens from across Louisiana are getting a glimpse of college life. It’s part of the state’s Financial Literacy and You tour.
Wednesday, students stopped at Southern University, where they watched a show filled with music and poetry, but the message focused on communicating financial literacy to students. Everything students need to know about college, from filling out admission applications to applying for financial aid, volunteers were on hand to walk them through it. Organizers say the goal is for students to look beyond high school and prepare them for what lies ahead.
“What our real goal is to help the student figure out what do you do best? How do you turn that into a career? How do you get paid to do that? And where do you go to get prepared? Different types of institutions help us, help the student make sure that we have the best matching fit for them, because all the research tells us that’s key to success,” said Dr. Sujuan Boutte, executive director of the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance (LOSFA).
On Thursday, students will take a tour of LSU.
