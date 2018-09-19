Families living in blighted apartment complex make first steps towards new homes

“It’s time for a change, you know, God heard our prayer,” said Felicia Harris, who has been living in the Elmgrove Gardens Apartments for six years. Tuesday, she and her neighbors met with a relocation specialist from LeumasResidential. The goal of the meeting was to give tenants an overview of what they can expect over the next couple of months. It was the first to step to move out of what Harris says has been a nightmare.