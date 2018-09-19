BRCC holds ribbon cutting for new automotive collision training center

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony was held Wednesday for the new BRCC Automotive Collision Training Center.
Students will be able to learn how to repair and paint cars as well as learn about maintenance.
The center is located at the Lobdell campus.
Officials said the training center is a 25,910 square foot state-of-the-art facility. It features three bays of 15,673 square foot shop space equipped with Garmat prep and spray paint booths, an automotive lift, a Car-O-Liner, and car straightener. In addition, the facility has welding booths for aluminum, general metal, and plastic welding.
Officials added there are two classrooms for vehicles to drive-in for in class demonstrations, a computer lab, student commons area, and administrative offices. The programs of study to be housed at the training center are designed to prepare students to complete safe and quality repairs and become knowledgeable vehicle repair and maintenance technicians via specialized classroom instruction and practical shop experience.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.