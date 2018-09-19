Bicyclist dies from injuries day after crash

BELLE ROSE, LA (WAFB) - A bicyclist died from his injuries the day after a crash sent him to the hospital, according to investigators.
Louisiana State Police reported Herman Desire, 64, of Baton Rouge, died Tuesday at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge.
Troopers reported the crash happened on LA 308 near Pleasant Lane in Prairieville around 8:15 a.m. on Monday.
Tpr. Jesse LaGrange with LSP Troop C said the investigation so far shows Desire was headed north on LA 308 when he turned left toward a stopped vehicle just as a vehicle behind was about to pass him.
According to LaGrange, Desire moved right into the path of the vehicle about to pass him and it hit him. LaGrange added Desire was taken to Prevost Memorial Hospital with serious injuries and then flown to Our Lady of the Lake.
No charges were filed against the driver of the vehicle that hit Desire.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.