APSO warns of scammers posing as deputies attempting to collect fines

GONZALES, LA (WAFB) - Officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are warning to residents to be aware of scammers posing as deputies attempting to collect fines.
APSO spokesperson Allison Hudson says scammers will call victims and fraudulently identify themselves as a deputy or investigator with the sheriff’s office.
The scammers reportedly tell the victims to pay money they do not owe to the sheriff’s office for certain services and will also give victims a telephone number to call to verify that the caller is a law enforcement officer.
Hudson says the number given just calls the scammers back, rendering the “verification” pointless.
Sheriff Jeff Wiley wants residents to know that the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office does not operate in this manner.
Wiley says if you do receive one of these calls, do not give money or divulge person information to the caller. Authorities recommend you hang up and then notify the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 621-8300.
