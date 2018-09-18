Residents in Walker concerned about potential new Dollar General

Residents are worried because when leaving, drivers have a hard time seeing the traffic coming through a curve on one side, and they still have to be aware of traffic coming from the opposite direction. Now, with the Dollar General potentially on the way, they will need to take more caution. Walker Chief of Operations Jamie Ethridge says they’re taking the safety of residents in that area seriously. They are bringing in DOTD for a traffic study and still have to approve the site plan, all before Dollar General gets a permit to build there.