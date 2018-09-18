Proposed Exxon plant expansion in BR to bring 600+ jobs

“ExxonMobil is at the heart of the Baton Rouge community. When we expand and improve our facilities in projects like this, it allows us to employ more people, contribute more money to the local tax base, and invest more in the schools, charities, and other organizations that keep this area running. The polyolefins project, which would bring a new facility to produce sustainable plastics would double the capacity of our current facility. It’s a win-win-win for the entire Capital Region. Now we have an additional set of numbers to quantify its impressive potential,” said Angela Zeringue, ExxonMobile plant manager.