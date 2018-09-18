Proposed Exxon plant expansion in BR to bring 600+ jobs

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - According to a new report commissioned by Louisiana Economic Development and prepared by the LSU EJ Ourso College of Business, ExxonMobil’s proposed polyolefins plant expansion is expected to bring 600 construction jobs, 45 full-time jobs, almost $4 million in annual wages, and more than $55 million in local property and sales tax revenue.
“ExxonMobil is at the heart of the Baton Rouge community. When we expand and improve our facilities in projects like this, it allows us to employ more people, contribute more money to the local tax base, and invest more in the schools, charities, and other organizations that keep this area running. The polyolefins project, which would bring a new facility to produce sustainable plastics would double the capacity of our current facility. It’s a win-win-win for the entire Capital Region. Now we have an additional set of numbers to quantify its impressive potential,” said Angela Zeringue, ExxonMobile plant manager.
The report outlines the progression of adding new jobs in East Baton Rouge Parish in the construction and operation phases of the expansion. The report also says the project is anticipated to bring more than $55 million in new tax revenue to the city-parish for operations, public school funding, and road and sewer improvements. Analysis in the report suggests the city-parish and school board will earn more than $12 million each in new sales tax revenue. In addition, property tax revenues are estimated to bring in more than $23 million between when the project starts in 2022 and 2040.
“Louisiana recognizes manufacturing’s key role in retaining, expanding, and diversifying our mix of employers and jobs. This project promotes those goals and provides a significant return on investment throughout greater Baton Rouge and Louisiana. Existing employers are in the best position for continued growth, and this project would both retain high-paying jobs and expand current operations to serve existing customers and attract new customers,” said Governor John Bel Edwards in a letter of support for the expansion.
“The city-parish of East Baton Rouge is excited to partner with ExxonMobil Corporation as they look at expanding their polypropylene manufacturing capacity, [...] In addition, ExxonMobil’s long-standing history with our community has resulted in enormous direct and indirect impacts for our citizens via the jobs created along with contributions to our schools and our community’s non-profit organizations,” said Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.
ExxonMobil’s application for the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program (ITEP) was approved August 29. The application is still pending with the parish.
“On day one, this plant will begin to contribute to the local community through the millages collected. That was a decision that I applaud because Exxon chose to move forward in that fashion, [...] thank you to our Exxon colleagues for the confidence to reinvestment in our state,” said Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Don Pierson.
