Police make third arrest in deadly shooting in Plaquemine

PLAQUEMINE, LA (WAFB) - Plaquemine authorities have made a third arrest on Tuesday in connection to a deadly shooting.
The suspect was arrested at 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Police have not confirmed the identify of that suspect.
The arrest comes a day after a man and woman were arrested in connection with the death of Travis Washington, who was known as local rapper SAMM SAVAGE.
Washington was shot and killed while driving his vehicle LA 1.
According to the Plaquemine Police Department, Washington’s vehicle had struck a utility pole and entered into a ditch on Sept. 12.
Officers were called out to the crash where they found Washington suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died, police said.
Authorities believe the shooter was a passenger in Washington’s car.
