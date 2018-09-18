OUR TURN: Chasing a Fix

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - We hope you got a chance to catch our WAFB original documentary Chasing A Fix.
It was our attempt to further shine a light on the opioid epidemic that is sweeping our state and the country as a whole. Like a sick and aggressive cancer, it seems everyone is touched by it in some way.
If you missed it or didn’t get a chance to see it, we have it posted in its entirety at http://www.wafb.com/health/chasing-a-fix/
We encourage you to watch it with your family, especially your teenagers. At that website, we’ve also included other resources to help fight this grip it has on our community.
We are thankful for the people who opened up and were brave enough to share their personal struggle with drugs. We hope everyone can learn from their pain and perhaps even save a life.
