LSU’s 2019 football schedule released

LSU’s 2019 football schedule released
LSU players celebrate victory against Auburn (Source: WAFB .com)
By Kirk Michelet | September 18, 2018 at 1:59 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 1:59 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Southeastern Conference announced the football schedules for all 14 SEC schools for the 2019 season Tuesday afternoon.

With 14 playing weekends, the schedule includes two open dates for each team and conference contests scheduled each week.

The LSU Tigers will face SEC East opponents Vanderbilt and Florida, while Alabama plays Tennessee and South Carolina.

LSU’s 2019 Football Schedule:

August 31: Georgia Southern at LSU

September 7: LSU at Texas

September 14: Northwestern State at LSU

September 21: LSU at Vanderbilt

October 5: Utah State at LSU

October 12: Florida at LSU

October 19: LSU at Mississippi State

October 26: Auburn at LSU

November 9: LSU at Alabama

November 16: LSU at Ole Miss

November 23: Arkansas at LSU

November 30: Texas A&M at LSU

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.