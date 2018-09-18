Lafayette Parish deputies seize $850k+ in illegal drugs; 2 arrested

By Rachael Thomas | September 18, 2018 at 2:52 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 2:52 PM

SCOTT, LA (WAFB) - The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office reports they’ve seized more than $850,000 worth of illegal drugs and arrested two people in connection with the bust.

On Monday, September 10, detectives were called out to a home in the 300 block of Rue Septembre in Scott in reference to a shooting investigation, which then led to the discovery of a large amount of illegal drugs.

Deputies say the drugs were in the possession of the victim in the shooting, Jermaine Savoy.

Savoy is charged as follows:

  • Possession with the intent to distribute MDMA, synthetic marijuana, crack cocaine, and promethazine/codeine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Monies derived from drug proceeds
  • Illegal carry of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances
  • Controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a juvenile (7counts)

A second person, Ushema Ryan, is also being charged in connection with the bust. Charges are as follows:

  • Possession with the intent to distribute MDMA, synthetic marijuana, crack cocaine, and promethazine/codeine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Monies derived from drug proceeds
  • Illegal carry of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of controlled dangerous substances
  • Controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a juvenile (7counts)

Detectives also report finding $3,615 in cash in the home. The drugs found in the home are valued as follows:

The shooting that led deputies to the home remains under investigation.

